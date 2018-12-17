The successful BRJ ladies team in the Cambs Road League are, from the left, Shelley Duffy, Alison Orrell and Melanie Wiffin. The successful BRJ ladies team in the Cambs Road League are, from the left, Shelley Duffy, Alison Orrell and Melanie Wiffin.

The Huntingdon BRJ man raced to success at Grafham Water in a time of 32.53 with clubmate John Uff finishing as runner-up in 34.38.

Another BRJ man, Robert Farrant, also finished in the top 10 as he clocked 38.26 to cross the finish line in ninth, while Guy Forster (14th, 40.47) and Danny Hawksford (17th, 41.07) also ran well.

Shelley Duffy was the second lady to finish in 41.45 while Anna Best won the FV65+ age bracket in 1:02.38.

Hudson also took top spot in the Cambs Road League this year – a competition made up of results gained in a series of races around the county.

And there was more success for BRJ as they took the Ladies team prize thanks to the performances of Shelley Duffy, Alison Orrell and Melanie Wiffin.

Duffy was also third in the individual female standings.