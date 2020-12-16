Godmanchester Rovers begin manager search after Ollie Drake steps down

Published: 3:52 PM December 16, 2020

Ollie Drake has resigned from his position of Godmanchester Rovers manager. - Credit: Submitted

Godmanchester Rovers have launched a search for a new manager after Ollie Drake resigned from the position.

He had been in charge at the David Wilson Homes Stadium since 2017 and oversaw one of the most successful periods in club history.

And he leaves with Goddy sitting 16th in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division after what has been a severely-truncated season.

Drake said: "I have made a very conscious decision to as Godmanchester Rovers manager with immediate effect.

"This is not something I have taken lightly, however, I feel it is the right time to ensure the club has the opportunity to find a replacement ahead of the proposed restart of the season on January 9."

Chairman Karly Hurst was keen to place on record his thanks for Drake's work, especially the cup double winning season.

He said: "Ollie is one of a few good young managers, whom we at Goddy have been fortunate to have managing the team over the last four seasons.

"I wish to thank him for his efforts. I fully understand the tough decision that he has had to make and I would like to wish him every success in the future.

"Applications are now invited for the position of first-team manager/coach.

"If you wish to be considered please email your application to secretary@godmanchesterroversfc.co.uk"

The deadline for applications is Tuesday with interviews planned for the following week.