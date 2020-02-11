Shishkin and Nico de Boinville on the way to victory in the Betway Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon Racecourse last Thursday. Picture: FRANCESCA ALTOFT PHOTOGRAPHY Shishkin and Nico de Boinville on the way to victory in the Betway Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon Racecourse last Thursday. Picture: FRANCESCA ALTOFT PHOTOGRAPHY

Hot property Shishkin is already one of the favourites for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle - the traditional curtain-raiser for the Festival - next month.

And former champion trainer Nicky Henderson's star did not put a foot wrong when warming up for that big date with victory in the Betway Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle - a Listed contest worth £30,000 - at Huntingdon last Thursday.

Facing four rivals, Shishkin was sent off the 1-2 favourite and gave his supporters nothing to worry about as he strode clear to an 11-length success in the hands of stable jockey Nico de Boinville.

Race sponsor Betway responded to Shishkin's win by trimming his odds for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle to 3-1 from a previous price of 4-1.

But the hot favourite was beaten in last Thursday's other feature event - the £25,000 Betway Handicap Hurdle.

Market leader Tea Clipper was turned over at odds of 7-4 when only able to finish a length-and-three-quarters second to Cervaro Mix in the near two-and-a-half mile contest.

The 8-1 winner was ridden to success by Gavin Sheehan for trainer Oliver Sherwood.

Two other favourites did oblige with the three mile, one furlong handicap hurdle going to The Composeur (100-30) with Jonjo O'Neill jnr in the saddle for his father of the same name, and Coquelicot (9-4) landing the closing bumper under Rex Dingle for trainer Anthony Honeyball.

The opening novices' handicap hurdle over two miles turned into a battle of the co-favourites with Chinwag (ridden by Robert Dunne for trainer Neil Mulholland) getting the better of fellow 5-2 fancy Bard of Brittany by a length.

Loud As Lions landed the near three-mile novices' handicap chase at 17-2 with David Bass doing the steering aboard the Tom Symonds-trained horse, while trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies sent out Rizzardo to win the two mile, four furlong handicap chase at odds of 5-1 with Mr Zac Baker in the saddle.

Racing returns to Huntingdon next Thursday (February 20) ahead of a Family Fun Day on March 1 and the Festival Fever Raceday on March 11 when all the action from the Cheltenham Festival will also be screened.