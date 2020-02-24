The local club staged the final leg of the Charles Stanley Cup - a competition for novice rowers also involving the West Norfolk and Isle of Ely clubs recently.

And there was a home success to savour on the River Great Ouse as the group of St Neots novices, who have only been involved in the sport for a few months, triumphed overall.

Their successful squad was made up of Catherine Gregory, Donna Johnson, Ryan Keating, Tim Clifford, Hazel Crawley, Ian Cunningham, Jonny Bruce, Lee Israel, Nicholas Walker, Nigel Etherington and Paul Dixon under the leadership of club vice captain Nicola Lunqvist, lead coach Jim Farrell and performance rower Huw Jarman.

It is now hoped to create an annual event with the club also keen to introduce more people to the sport.

They have three taster sessions as part of the 'Learn to Row' programme coming up in the next two weekends.

They are being staged at the club's Priory Lane base this Saturday (February 29) and again on March 7 and March 8.

Further information can be found on the club's website - www.stneotsrc.co.uk