George Furbank left with 'wonky' nose but OK after sickening clash of heads
- Credit: PA
George Furbank and Northampton Saints have given a positive update on the full-back's health after a sickening clash of heads with Gloucester's Santiago Carreras.
The former Huntingdon Rugby Club junior and the Cherry and Whites' Argentinian international picked up the injuries in the 32nd minute of the Premiership clash at Kingsholm, a match that Saints went on to win 31-26.
Both were left prone on the pitch although Furbank was able to walk off under his own steam and coach Phil Dowson said after the game: “George is up and about upstairs. He’s got a really good looking cut on his nose, but he’s ok, thankfully.”
The player himself took to Twitter to reveal the scars and his new "wonky" nose.
Saints' director of rugby Chris Boyd did say the 24-year-old would likely miss next week's game against at Wasps with youngster Tommy Freeman getting another chance.
Furbank is currently in the England shadow squad ahead of the Six Nations.
