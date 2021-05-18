News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
All change for trio after FA restructure of non-league football sends them to new destinations

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:17 PM May 18, 2021   
Eynesbury Rovers celebrate

Eynesbury Rovers will play in the United Counties League Premier Division next season. - Credit: DUNCAN LAMONT

It's a whole new ball game for Eynesbury Rovers, Godmanchester Rovers and Huntingdon Town as all three have been moved following the FA's restructure of the non-league pyramid.

Eynesbury will shift from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, along with Biggleswade United, Newport Pagnell Town and Potton United, to the new United Counties League Premier Division South.

Goddy will join them after coming across from the Eastern Counties League and in total there are 10 new teams into a league which now covers an area from Nottingham across to the North Sea and down to the top of Bedfordshire, split across two divisions.

The line-up of the UCL Premier Division South for the 2021-22 season.

The line-up of the United Counties League Premier Division South for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: THE FA

The line-up of the UCL Premier Division North for the 2021-22 season.

The line-up of the United Counties League Premier Division North for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: THE FA

Huntingdon Town were in the United Counties League but will start next year in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League.

This means instead of heading west into Northamptonshire and surrounding counties, they will look east into Norfolk and Suffolk.

They are one of four teams to be laterally moved over and there are four teams promoted from step seven, including Whittlesey Athletic.

The line-up of the ECL Division One North for the 2021-22 season.

The line-up of the Eastern Counties League Division One North for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: THE FA

