All change for trio after FA restructure of non-league football sends them to new destinations
- Credit: DUNCAN LAMONT
It's a whole new ball game for Eynesbury Rovers, Godmanchester Rovers and Huntingdon Town as all three have been moved following the FA's restructure of the non-league pyramid.
Eynesbury will shift from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, along with Biggleswade United, Newport Pagnell Town and Potton United, to the new United Counties League Premier Division South.
Goddy will join them after coming across from the Eastern Counties League and in total there are 10 new teams into a league which now covers an area from Nottingham across to the North Sea and down to the top of Bedfordshire, split across two divisions.
Huntingdon Town were in the United Counties League but will start next year in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League.
This means instead of heading west into Northamptonshire and surrounding counties, they will look east into Norfolk and Suffolk.
They are one of four teams to be laterally moved over and there are four teams promoted from step seven, including Whittlesey Athletic.
Most Read
- 1 'She would help anyone' - Tributes to much-loved Tegan Luff
- 2 'Armed police' swarm St Ives road in 'ongoing incident'
- 3 Prison for 'violent' blackmailers who told victim 'we'll stab you'
- 4 Man suspected of carrying knife 'in the street' is arrested in St Ives
- 5 Fire service to conduct training exercise in Huntingdon
- 6 'I will not be told what I can and cannot put on my son’s grave'
- 7 Life is sweet! Cheesecake emporium opens in Brampton
- 8 Ramsey golf challenge to raise money for charity
- 9 Huntingdon care home is offering dementia advice
- 10 ‘Trial of the Huntingdon Nine’ re-told to mark museum’s re-opening