Brett hails Commonwealth Games gold as 'one of best feelings'

Huntingdon's Nick Brett admitted winning Commonwealth Games gold was 'one of the best feelings' he has ever had in his bowls career.

The 48-year-old, who plays for Brampton Bowls Club, combined with Louis Ridout and Jamie Chestney to win the men's triples final against Australia at Victoria Park.

But the trio had to endure some nervous moments, after seeing a convincing lead wiped out by their rivals to set up a grandstand finish.

Having led by 11 shots after nine ends, the England men found themselves pegged back and on level terms by the end of the 16th end.

Brett said: “At 12-1 up it felt really good, at 12-12 probably not quite so good. They upped their game, got the odd one and kept creeping back.

“If you’d had said to us at the start of the game you’d be 12-12 with two ends to play, we’d have all taken that. Jamie played a couple of bombs which earned us these puppies.

“[It feels] absolutely outstanding. One of the best feelings I’ve ever had in the game. We’ve all got a bucket list, gold medal in a home Commonwealth Games is definitely on the list.

"Playing with these two, who have played fantastically – they have been outstanding.”

On the prospect of losing after giving away a 12-1 lead, Brett added: “Those thoughts go through your mind but you have to be strong.”

Speaking of the final two ends, 35-year-old Chestney said: “I stayed positive, I just didn’t feel like we’d dropped off that much.

“Australia started playing a lot better second half but we didn’t lose our heads and hoped a chance would come, luckily it did on the 17th end.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. Pretty emotional, up and down, to get over the line – there’s no feeling like it, the best moment of my career."

Ridout, 32, hailed the support of the crowd and praised his teammates, adding: "The crowd has been fantastic, the atmosphere has been brilliant. Hopefully that showed bowls in a good image, and pushed the sport forward.

“Bowls is not usually the sport with the biggest or loudest cheers, the atmosphere was brilliant and it definitely gave us that extra boost.

“We've got a good squad here, and we've not hidden away that we wanted to win gold. To win with these two is just massive - I'm speechless.”



