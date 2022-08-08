Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Commonwealth Games a 'wonderful experience' for bowls star Brett

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM August 8, 2022
Louis Ridout, Nick Brett, Jamie Chestney, Sam Tolchard fours bronze Commonwealth Games

Louis Ridout, Nick Brett, Jamie Chestney and Sam Tolchard with their bronze medals from the men's fours at the Commonwealth Games - Credit: PA

Huntingdon's Nick Brett admitted his time at the 2022 Commonwealth Games had been a 'wonderful experience'.

The 48-year-old added bronze in the men's fours after beating Wales 17-12 at Leamington Spa's Victoria Park.

And that came after Brett had struck gold in the triples alongside Jamie Chestney and Louis Ridout.

They were joined by Sam Tolchard in the fours and Brett said: "It was a wonderful experience. We had a possibility of playing in 12 games before we came and we played in all 12.

"Obviously the last one wasn't the one we wanted to play in, but we've still come away with a medal.

"We can hold our heads up high, albeit we wanted a different medal this time around."

Chestney added: “We put in a really, really good performance. It was fairly tight, a few things happened in the game that got us going and we played really well towards the end.  

“We’re still disappointed we weren’t in the gold medal match but we wanted to finish on a win for what’s been a great week for bowls and the England team.”


