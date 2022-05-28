Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon's Niall Hooton crowned Irish gymnastics champion for 2022

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:45 AM May 28, 2022
Niall Hooton of Huntingdon Gymnastics Club was crowned Irish champion for 2022.

A gymnast from Huntingdon has been crowned as Irish champion for 2022.

Niall Hooton, a member of Huntingdon Gymnastics Club, took the top honours at the Dublin competition when he claimed the Irish junior all around title.

The 18-year-old top-scored in four of the six disciplines - vault, high bar, parallel bars and pommel horse - to place him more than three points clear of the silver medallist, Michael Carson.

The victory also means his place in the Irish national squad system was also confirmed.

Coach Steve Davison said: "Niall has worked hard over a long competitive season to culminate in this championship, showing some very impressive routines, ultimately gaining him the title of Junior Irish National Champion.

"He can be justly proud of his hard work and he can now look forward to a fantastic summer of competitions and great experiences with Gymnastics Ireland.

"A huge well done to Niall."

