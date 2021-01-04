New Our Club sports feature coming in the Hunts Post and we need your help
- Credit: ROB ASHWELL
There is a new sports feature coming in the Hunts Post this year and we need readers to get involved.
We want to reach out to all competitive and non-competitive sports clubs in the area and ask them to share information about who they are and what they do.
We aim to feature clubs from across Huntingdonshire and from all age ranges. So whether you play or take part in bowls, football, table tennis or netball, or a host of other sports, we would like to hear from you.
To take part, we need to have the following details: Name Of The Club; What Do You Do; Where Do You Meet, How Can People Get Involved; Do Members Need Special Equipment; How Can People Get in Contact.
You can also add a brief description of the club and any other relevant information.
We will also need a jpeg photograph to publish with the article, which will go online and in print.
Send details to Hunts Post editor, Debbie Davies, at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk
