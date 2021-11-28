Gold for Tobias Taylor as New Saints boxing continue their run of good results
- Credit: NEW SAINTS BOXING
New Saints Boxing Club have continued to rack up some big wins in tournaments across the country.
Tobias Taylor's long trip to north Devon was a very fruitful one as he returned from the Barum Box Cup in Ilfracombe with the gold medal.
He did with a unanimous points win over the previously unbeaten Irishman, Josh Dowling of Marble City ABC, in the final.
Slightly closer to home was the Kingfisher ABC remembrance show at the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, one of the best venues in amateur boxing, with the St Neots-based club sending three of their athletes.
Danny Bennett boxed home fighter Mason Ebbage, losing to a split decision over three very close, well-matched rounds, but Bradley Williams made a successful debut as he unanimously outscored Jason Downey of Norwich Broadside ABC.
The best was yet to come though as heavyweight Leon Isaacs closed the show in style, with a second-round knockout over home boxer Joe Delf.
