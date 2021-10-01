And the new! Tobias Taylor becomes New Saints Boxing Club's first national title

Published: 9:30 AM October 1, 2021

Tobias Taylor of New Saints Boxing Club became national champion in Newcastle. - Credit: NEW SAINTS ABC

New Saints Boxing Club in St Neots have been celebrating after one of their young talents became national champion.

Tobias Taylor was competing in the class A 72kg category of the England Boxing National Schools Championships in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

The 13-year-old had secured his place in the final with wins over eastern, western and north-west county champions during the last month and advanced through the semi-final against Eiros Sarfo-Adu of Willenhall Town.

His opponent in the final was Jack Morgan from Technique Boxing Club of Blackburn but Taylor stopped him in the third round after two standing counts from the referee to become the New Saints' first national champion.

Another New Saints boxer, 14-year-old John Doe, was very close to joining him on the top step of the podium too.

He was narrowly beaten by Tommy Dighton of Dartford in the class B 50kg semi-final, having reached the finals weekend with wins against three other county champions.

On the same weekend in Essex, 15-year-old Bill Davis began his national junior championship campaign by winning the Eastern Counties 60kg final with a points victory over Noah Lee.