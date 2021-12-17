New Saints boxers end 2021 with yet more victories

Leon Isaacs on New Saints Boxing Club won at Harwich ABC. - Credit: NEW SAINTS BOXING

New Saints Boxing Club rounded off a successful year with three more victories at two shows.

The St Neots-based boxers opened with two victories at the Norwich City ABC.

Bill Davis was first up as he got back to winning ways with a unanimous victory over home boxer Ashton Neller in what was certainly not a dull contest.

Despite getting the nod from all three judges, Davis was pushed all the way by Neller who was looking to gain revenge after losing to Davis in 2019.

He was followed by Bradley Williams who made it two wins from two with a unanimous win over debutant Zak Williams of Spring BA in Lowestoft.

Williams fought back from a slow start to take the second and third rounds, an especially impressive feat considering he had been laid low with a chest infection.

The final victory came at Harwich ABC where heavyweight Leon Isaacs continued his good form by overcoming Liam Lindsay of Three Para, Colchester Barracks.

A strong finish in the final round did the damage with the split verdict a fair reflection of a very well-matched contest.