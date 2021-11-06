New Saints Boxing Club continue to put boxers onto tournament podiums

John Doe of New Saints Boxing Club won gold at the Global Box Cup. - Credit: NEW SAINTS BC

New Saints Boxing Club's return to competition continues to impress with more and more picking up impressive results.

Two boxers from the St Neots' club reached the finals of the MTK Global Box Cup tournament held in Cumbria.

Fourteen- year-old John Doe secured gold in the 50kg schools' final by beating Charlie Gentle of the Smallholdings club in Kent on a unanimous decision.

Bill Davis of New Saints Boxing Club won silver at the Global Box Cup. - Credit: NEW SAINTS BC

Bill Davis, his 15-year-old team-mate, had to settle for silver in the 60kg junior final, losing after three gruelling rounds to three-time Scottish national champion Leo Church of Dumbarton.

He was consoled by earning the bout of the day distinction, however.

Charntay Naidoo of New Saints Boxing Club is the new National Junior Development Champion. - Credit: NEW SAINTS BC

Charntay Naidoo secured her first title after beating Shakira Purchase of Taunton via unanimous decision.

The 15-year-old becomes National Junior Development Champion.

A spokesman said: "The club is enjoying a successful return to competition since the COVID restrictions were lifted and we were fortunate to retain so many of our boxers during a testing 18 months of inactivity.

"We're looking forward to boxing for more titles in the coming months."