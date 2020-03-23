Year 5/6 pupils from Crosshall Junior School at their table tennis event. Picture: SUBMITTED Year 5/6 pupils from Crosshall Junior School at their table tennis event. Picture: SUBMITTED

Two Primary School Table Tennis Festival events were held for Year 5/6 children while those at secondary schools got their chance to shine in the Year 7 Boys’ Table Tennis Competition.

They were all held during the Spring Term and staged by St Neots Table Tennis Club with assistance from Sports Leaders at Longands Academy.

Brington CofE Primary and Cromwell Academy, from Huntingdon, attended the first of the Year 5/6 session with Crosshall Junior School and Priory Junior School – both in the St Neots area – taking part in the second one.

Their pupils tackled a number of individual skill-based challenges before going into mini-games.

Brington CofE Primary pupils at one of the Primary School Table Tennis Festival events. Picture: SUBMITTED Brington CofE Primary pupils at one of the Primary School Table Tennis Festival events. Picture: SUBMITTED

HSSP partnership manager Doug Finlayson said: “Both events were extremely successful and it was fantastic to see different pupils given their opportunity to represent their school.

“The coaches from St Neots Table Tennis Club were amazing and the children loved every minute of it.

“We now hope to organise further table tennis opportunities for the 2020/21 school year.”

A total of 10 teams from six secondary schools did battle in the Year 7 Boys’ tournament.

St Ivo Academy won the Year 7 Boys Table Tennis Competition. Picture: SUBMITTED St Ivo Academy won the Year 7 Boys Table Tennis Competition. Picture: SUBMITTED

St Ivo Academy tasted success with Hinchingbrooke School finishing as runners-up. St Peter’s School, Sawtry Village Academy, Abbey College and Longsands Academy were also involved.

