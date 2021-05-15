St Neots Town get new boss as Corr takes up Cambridge post

Published: 10:27 AM May 15, 2021

St Neots Town boss Barry Corr has left the club to become first-team coach at Cambridge United. - Credit: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

St Neots Town's links with Cambridge United have proved both a curse and a blessing after needing to make a change in management.

Previous incumbent at Rowley Park, Barry Corr, has taken up a position as first-team coach at the Abbey Stadium.

However, he will be replaced in the hot-seat at Saints by Peter Gill, who will split his time between the Southern League club and his role as head of coaching at the new League One club.

New St Neots Town boss Peter Gill (far right) during his time with Leyton Orient. - Credit: SIMON O'CONNOR

A statement issued by St Neots said: "We would like to congratulate Barry on being offered the position and at the same time, thank him for all his time and efforts in what was a very entertaining and successful spell in charge of the Saints with us sitting in second place in the Southern League Division One Central table and reaching the second round of the FA Trophy where we succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to eventual finalists Hereford.

"We wish him all the very best of luck as he progresses in his management career. He will always be a welcome guest at the Premier Plus Stadium.

"As Barry departs, we would like to announce that Peter Gill has been appointed as his replacement and will be assisted by Sean Greygoose."

Gill started at Leyton Orient as head football coach in their college education programme and progressed through to roles of youth development and U18 coach.

He followed that up with a spell at Barnet in the role of academy manager, and was also first-team coach at National League South Hemel Hempstead Town in that period, before moving to Cambridge in May 2020.

Gill said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity by Lee Kearns and the board to manage this football club and I look forward to carrying on the great work done by Barry Corr over the last year or so.

"In recent seasons St. Neots Town have been very well known for their attacking style of play and that is something myself and the coaching staff wish to continue.

"It is a great time to take over what with the impending expected return of the Saints fans in pre-season and I look forward to meeting you all very soon."

Cambridge's head of football, Ben Strang, said, "Barry’s time with St Neots was positive, yet frustrating. Under his guidance, St Neots were going from strength to strength before unfortunately suffering a second successive season curtailment.

"However, he made a big impression on a lot of people at the club with his approach and manner.

"We are pleased that St Neots have offered Pete the role of manager and we are confident that he will continue to further build the collaboration between the clubs.

"Pete has excellent youth coaching experience, as well as exposure to non-league coaching roles; so we are enthusiastic about his appointment."