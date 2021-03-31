Published: 8:00 AM March 31, 2021

Name of the Club: Needingworth Tennis Club.

What Do We Do: All forms of tennis are available and open to everyone - women's, men's, children, singles, doubles, fun sessions, social club sessions, competitive matches in local leagues and coaching.

Where do they meet: The club has three courts, two of which are floodlit, and is based in Overcote Lane, Needingwortth.

Who Can Join: The club welcomes new members and is currently planning a range of coaching sessions suitable for children and adults, beginners and experienced players. They run regular club competitions and social events, and welcome contributions from all members in the running of the club.

How Do You Get Involved: Go along to a club sessions on a Wednesday evening, from 6.30pm or Sundays from 10am, or you can contact club chairman Tim Perry on: 07484-270975. or visit the website at: needingworthtennis.co.uk.





