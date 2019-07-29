And just as when they did battle in the 19th century, the home side came out on top when beating local rivals Gamlingay by four wickets in a Twenty20 clash.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors reached 104-8 largely thanks to a terrific 45 from Lee Collett which included 10 fours before being removed by the bowling of Waresley veteran Steve Slater.

Pete Colebrook and Angus Flint claimed two wickets apiece for Waresley but the hosts' hero was overseas ace Tim Mulholland whose half-century carried them to the brink of a victory sealed by a boundary from captain Steve Warman.

Mulholland hit eight fours in a classy 51.

The two clubs have agreed to make the game an annual fixture.