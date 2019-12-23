The British Endurance Racing Team at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. Picture: SUBMITTED The British Endurance Racing Team at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Little Paxton star competed in the second round of the FIM Endurance World Championship recently.

Railton, who is part of the British Endurance Racing Team, took to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia - a venue which stages Formula One and MotoGP action.

Bad weather meant the eight-hour race was more than halved in length but there was still more than enough time for Railton and fellow riders Johnny Blackshaw and James Edwards to impress.

They finished 31st overall out of 51 competing teams and took fourth place in the Dunlop Independent Team Trophy.

One of the British Endurance Racing Team's bikes at the Sepang International Circuit. Picture: SUBMITTED One of the British Endurance Racing Team's bikes at the Sepang International Circuit. Picture: SUBMITTED

"The first plus was that all of our bikes and equipment survived the trip to Malaysia," said Railton.

"Practice and qualifying both went well in far hotter and much more humid conditions than any of the team had ever previously experienced.

"It was disappointing for the race to be cut short again but the whole experience was a fantastic one and the team put in a great effort."

Railton and co were rubbing shoulders with some elite riders as the field featured current MotoGP riders Franco Morbidelli (Italy) and Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) along with World Superbikes racer Michael van der Mark from Holland.

The first round of the FIM Endurance World Championship - the Bol D'Or race in France - was also plagued by bad weather.

They return to France for the next round in April - the famous Le Mans 24 Hour race.