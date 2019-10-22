Jolly's hopes of major glory were dashed earlier this month when he was caught up in a 14-car smash during the big event at Skegness.

But he shrugged off that setback to start his challenge for 2020 success by winning the opening qualifying event at King's Lynn last Saturday.

Jolly finished second and third in his two heats and soon forced his way into second place in the 20-lap final.

He then pulled off a fine move to pass longtime leader Gilen Bullock with three laps to go to roar to victory.

"It was a great way to bounce back after a tough weekend in the World Final," said Jolly. "The car performed brilliantly and we were able to have success on a track which hasn't brought us much luck in the past."

His exploits also clinched the King's Lynn track championship for 2019.