Jolly lines up in the Brisca V8 Stockcar World Final event at Skegness on Sunday - and he has high hopes of success.

The 29 year-old has enjoyed an excellent season and is determined to claim a prize currently missing from a CV stacked with other major honours.

"I've had a great run this season and qualified right near the front," said Jolly.

"It will be tough with the best drivers from the UK and a handful from Holland in front of me, but I know I'm capable of winning.

"It would be a dream come true for myself and my family, and reward for all the effort we have put in over the years."

Jolly won a world qualifier earlier in the year and has also earned third places in the European Championship and Supreme Championship events.

His previous best finishes in the World Final are sixth places in 2016 and 2018.