He lost his father to cancer earlier in the year so taking the chequered flag at the V8 Hotstox event at Smeatharpe Stadium, just south of Taunton in Somerset, meant the world to him.

In total 18 drivers competed for the crown and Jolly was in form from the off.

He came away with a third and fourth in the heats and fourth in the final during Saturday’s evening meeting and it got even better on Sunday.

He could only manage two fifth places in the heats but in the final he got off to a flier, moving into the top five begore the halfway point, and then spending the rest of it reeling them in one by one.

A yellow flag for an incident left a one-lap shootout with Jolly sitting second and after a tactical move, he took the lead into the final corner to place first in the grand final as well as joint top scorer.