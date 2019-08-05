Harvey Death took to the track in the pre-1966 Mini class at the Silverstone Classic.

Death, at the wheel of a 1964 Mini Cooper S qualified in 31st position out of 57 entrants.

He dropped seven places to 38th during the opening race before working his way back through the field to finish the 20-minute contest in 32nd.

He enjoyed a super start to the second race to climb into 25th place only to then slide back down to 34th - all in the space of four laps!

You may also want to watch:

But he then embarked on another charge to claim 11 places in the remainder of the race and finish in 23rd spot.

Death also took part in the Trans-Atlantic Trophy in the same car with fellow Huntingdon man Rupert Deeth sharing the burden in the two-driver, 45-minute races.

They qualified in 29th place - sixth out of other cars in their class - and Death worked his way up to 21st by the time he made the mandatory pit stop to allow Deeth to get behind the wheel.

Deeth emerged from the pits in 40th and gained eight places in the space of three laps before a broken cv joint forced their retirement. They were still classified in 45th place.

Deeth currently sits third in the Mini Miglia Championship standings. The next round of that series is at Brands Hatch this weekend.