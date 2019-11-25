The young talents of First Strokes Godmanchester and St Ives Swimming Club enjoyed a terrific time at the annual event staged in Whittlesey.

Nia Baird led the way with six golds in the girls 15yrs section as First Strokes captured a total of 89 medals. Baird displayed her brilliance in butterfly, backstroke, freestyle and individual medley events.

Hannah Pye helped herself to five golds in the 10yrs section while Toby Jones (11yrs boys) and Tristan Beecroft (17+) bagged four victories apiece and Izzy Mather (11yrs girls) claimed a golden hat-trick.

Katy Lloyd, Millie Wells, Sophie Ryan, Josh Beecroft, Elke Povey, Ieuan Roberts, Emma Davis, Olivia Burgess, Lily Margot, Jessica Richardson, Tom Barnard, Freya Harris, Euan Clark and Alex Jenkins were other multiple medallists for First Strokes who won at least one event.

Aidan Clark, Matilda Froggatt, Josh Titman, Matthew Platts, Louise Hamilton, Emma Pauffley, Riley Hall, William Andrew, Rowan Hasselwimmer and Erin Megicks also picked up silver and bronze medals while Amelia Mather, Poppy Railton and Molly Mann produced personal-best performances in their first-ever appearance at the county event in the 10yrs section.

And a small St Ives squad ensured another stack of medals returned to this part of the world.

Their 18 entrants gained 32 medals between them - 10 of which were gold.

The victories were provided by Olivia Mitchell, Gracie Ward, Felix Butterworth, Harrison Pearson, Libby Woods, Harvey Woods, Ingrid Flynn, Keira Mavin and Isabel Sharp all struck gold.

Other medal-winners were Josh Marshall, Elliot Nugent, Edie Smith, Jasmine Sellens, Lydia Boag-Kwong and Marli Taylor.

Matt Lunch, Isabelle Marshall and Josh Ward produced lifetime bests during the meet.

The Cambridgeshire County Development Championships have upper cut-off times so any swimmers who have gone faster than those are not eligible to enter.

The aim is to give developing swimmers the chance to compete against rivals of similar ability.

The main county championships take place in January and February.