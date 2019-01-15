Captain Rosanna Sabatino in action for St Neots Ladies 2nds as they beat Chiltern 1sts. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK Captain Rosanna Sabatino in action for St Neots Ladies 2nds as they beat Chiltern 1sts. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK

The local side came from behind to claim a vital 4-2 victory against Cambridge City 3rds.

Kirsty McKenzie levelled just before half-time and a quick flurry of St Neots goals followed in the second half.

Kelly Bingham put them ahead before McKenzie and Eleanor Pybus extended the advantage before City hit a consolation.

There was also plenty to celebrate for St Neots 2nds as they roared to a top-of-the-table triumph in the Five Counties League.

They produced a second-half charge to beat closest challengers Chiltern 1sts 3-1 and open up a 14-point cushion at the Division One summit.

The 2nds trailed at the break but Summer Payne levelled before player-of-the-match Chloe Cundick put them ahead with a thunderbolt.

Leading scorer Sue Glover then sealed victory for a team closing in on the title.

The 3rds were also successful in the Five Counties Women’s League. Niamh Gaynor’s brace and an Ellie Bettsworth effort earned a 3-1 victory at Saffron Walden 4ths in Division Three.

But a 1-0 loss for the 4ths at Newmarket 2nds in Division Four North-West (South) of the East Women’s League prevented a clean sweep from the club’s female ranks.

It was a miserable start to the new year for three St Neots sides in the East Men’s League.

The 1sts were on the receiving end of a 9-0 hiding at unbeaten Division Three North-West leaders Horncastle, while the 2nds and 3rds were both beaten heavily in Division Five North-West.

The 2nds slipped out of the promotion places after being thumped 8-1 by Wellingborough 1sts with Kev Sequenza hitting their only goal. The Northamptonshire side also leapfrogged them into second spot in the standings.

The 3rds remain bottom at that level after going down 7-1 at Louth 1sts. Charlie Evans hit their goal.

St Neots 4ths lifted the gloom with a 1-0 victory at City of Peterborough 7ths in Division Six North-West as they jumped off the bottom of the standings.