Ashlee McCarthy took the overall title in the 9yrs girls category while Csanad Rehus (9yrs boys) and Kian Lee (10yrs boys) were both runners-up.

You may also want to watch:

Rehus also impressed in the skins knockout finals as he finished second boy with McCarthy the third girl.

Another Piranhas member to perform well was Isaac Lawrence, who took fifth spot in the overall standings in the 11yrs boys bracket.