Felix Mayo was responsible for two of their successes when starring at the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) Regional Championships.

Mayo entered the foil and sabre competitions at the event held at the De Montfort University in Leicester - and completed a memorable double.

He got the better of Nottingham Trent University opponent Josh Helm 15-10 in the foil showpiece and then beat Daniel Twine, of Cambridge University, in a dramatic sabre decider.

Mayo recovered from being 14-12 down to claim three consecutive hits and triumph 15-14.

Mike Robinson tasted glory in the same weekend at the London Region Novice Foil & Epee Open Championships.

Robinson eased through the early epee rounds and overcame George Dunmow (Leon Paul Epee Club) 15-12 in the last four to set up a final clash with Callum Wescott (Central London Fencing Club).

A cagey affair was deadlocked at 8-8 when time expired with a sudden-death extra minute required in which Robinson got the crucial hit.

The Huntingdonshire man had earlier been knocked out in the direct elimination rounds of the foil competition as he finished sixth.

Another success for the club was provided by Nico Ignacio as he won the Cambridgeshire Sabre Championships.

Ignacio proved too strong for the opposition in Cambridge with a 15-13 victory against Will Cleary in the final completing a fine display.

Huntingdonshire Fencing Club meets every Thursday evening at the One Leisure Sports Centre, in St Neots, from 7pm to 10pm.

They offer coaching in all three disciplines - epee, foil and sabre - and further information is available from http://www.huntsfencingclub.co.uk/