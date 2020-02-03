They collected two victories and also recorded a host of other fine finishes while battling tough conditions created by a 40mph-plus headwind at the Head of the Nene event in Peterborough.

Jess Hasted and Rosie Craven powered to victory in the Women's Junior 16 double sculls as they completed the 2,500m course in 15 minutes, 13 seconds.

You may also want to watch:

The Masters 'E' quad of Gary Gilbey Tony Bennett, Paul Ashmore and Huntingdon Boat club man Iain Rickerby then triumphed by more than a minute as they clocked 15 minutes, 24 seconds.

The junior St Ives quad of Sam Hasted, Connor Strong, Alfie Heylen and Rory Crouch also performed well to finish second in the Open category in a time of 13 minutes, 45 seconds.

David Welch was also a runner-up in the Open single sculls while St Ives duo Matt Allen and Tom Starling took third spot in the Men's Junior 16 double sculls.