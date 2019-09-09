The local club scooped six victories at the Cambridge Autumn Regatta, held on a 550m course on the River Cam.

Two of those triumphs were provided by the Masters section with Tony Bennett and Paul Ashmore dominant in the 'E' double sculls before joining forces with Gary Gilbey and Pip Woodford to add 'D' quad sculls honours to their collection.

Jess Hasted and Rosie Craven came through three races to win the Women's Junior 16 double sculls, beating Peterborough and Cantabrigian before seeing off Sudbury in the showpiece.

Harriet Heylen and Ruby Jordan were smooth winners of the Women's double sculls while David Welch enjoyed a comfortable triumph in the Open Band 2 single sculls after seeing off a couple of rivals from Cambridge.

Matt Allen prevailed against a Huntingdon Boat Club rival in an all-local final to the Junior 16 single sculls.