The chairman of a local cricket club has received national recognition.

Martin Croucher of St Ives & Warboys collected the 'Pro-active Leadership in Cricket Award' at the annual NatWest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards (OSCAs) at Lord's recently.

Croucher was hailed for his role in creating a stronger, sustainable and community-based cricket club following the merger of the St Ives and Warboys clubs ahead of the 2019 season.

Croucher led the process and also spearheaded successful fundraising by securing grants of more than £15,000 to build a new electronic scorebox.

He also helps with the running of the club's 'All Stars' junior sessions which are aimed at children aged between four and eight.

Croucher said: "Being nominated by my club in the first place felt amazing and I was over the moon to win the regional award.

"To be told I was then shortlisted as a national finalist and to go to actually win the award was something I could never have believed would happen.

"I'm overwhelmed and very proud, but this award is really for the club as a whole. Without their help and belief in me and what I was trying to achieve, none of this would have been possible."

Croucher was presented with the accolade by World Cup-winning England star Chris Woakes.

Croucher also received the President's Trophy at the club's end-of-season presentation bash in honour of his fine work.

Croucher's own Chairman's Award went to Matt Lavender for his work on building the scorebox and laying a patio area.

It was an excellent first season for the new club on the pitch with two title triumphs and another near miss.

Daniel Wells scooped four awards at the presentation event following a fine personal season.

He won the most promising junior, best bowling performance, best bowling average per wicket and leading third team wicket-taker as he helped them to title success in Division Four North of the Cambs Junior League.

Jake Moore won that side's batting award with PJ Malem named as their players' player of the season.

Lavender and Jack Pearson won the bowling and batting awards respectively for the 2nd XI in Division One North with young prospect Jack Ranganathan collecting the players' player prize.

First XI skipper Jack Haycock was the club's leading run-scorer with Nick Kumpukkal the top wicket-taker. Those two players also shared the highest score trophy after knocks of 120 during a campaign in which their side agonisingly missed out on Cambs & Hunts Premier League title glory.

They had to settle for runners-up spot in Whiting & Partners Division Two after being pipped by champions Stamford in a winner-takes-all clash on the final day of the season.

Gary Baxter won the batting and bowling awards for the Sunday side, who won the Fenland Invitation Trophy and shared the Ernie Wool Cup following the abandonment of the final.

Baxter also picked up the overall club fielding prize while the not-so-impressive 'Duck' award went to Ollie Stevens who was dismissed without scoring on six occasions!

The thriving club are set to add a fourth Saturday team for 2020 and also boast a host of junior sides.