Paul Marriot landed a birthday surprise in the shape of a 37lb mirror carp on his ever-faithful Stickybait Krill Pop ups.

The massive mirror was also a new personal best for Paul making it a birthday to remember.

Andy Mendy had a very busy day’s fishing on his syndicate lake at Earith, landing 12 carp including an impressive 28lb 2oz common.

And, also at Earith Carp Lakes, Paul Sellens was at it again landing an incredible brace of 30lb mirrors, the biggest of the two going 35lb 3oz.

All were caught using his faithful snowman rig set-up fished over the top of a special mix of St Ives Tackle particles and, not content with this result, Sellens noticed a few fish feeding in the margins on the lake next door so dropped his rig in next to the fish and within five minutes also landed a beautiful 23lb Zip linear!

Piotr Bafia ventured over to Bluebell Lakes in Oundle to enjoy a 48-hour long session with his family whilst also managing to land three carp, including a lovely 29lb common, with all fish falling for the Stickybaits Krill.

A St Ives Tackle spokesperson said: “It is certainly nice to see families out enjoying this great pasttime together holding up their catches with big smiles again.

“We have been inundated with catch reports yet again, with far too many to include here!

“We are not open to the public to come in and browse yet due to current Government guidelines, but we hope to be fully open on Monday June 15 with social distancing measures in place.

“We look forward to seeing all our customers again and thank everyone for their support in these difficult times. Hopefully, we continue to see many anglers smiling again with their latest catches!”

*If you would like any more information on the fishing available in the area, call and speak to staff on 01480 468196. Alternatively check out the website www.stivestackle.co.uk.