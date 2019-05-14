Issy Wilkins on her way to 1500m success for Hunts AC. Picture: SUBMITTED Issy Wilkins on her way to 1500m success for Hunts AC. Picture: SUBMITTED

The local club won a total of 48 medals - 12 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze - in Cambridge which represented a sharp increase on the 36 they managed in the corresponding event 12 months earlier.

Sprint stars Lizzy Harrison (Under 15 Girls) and Julian Priest (Under 17 Men) both completed 100m and 200m doubles.

Moria Howard raced to 200m honours at Under 13 Girls level while Issy Wilkins took the 1500m spoils in the Under 17 Women section.

Sisters Emma and Eleanor Phipps claimed pole vault success at Under 17 Women and Under 20 Women levels respectively. Joel Thomas also triumphed in that event in the Under 20 Men section.

Julian Priest completed a golden sprint double for Hunts AC. Picture: SUBMITTED

Triple-jump talents Ella Reed and Ayo Opaleye leaped to victories in the Under 17 Women and Under 17 Men categories while the other Hunts AC success also arrived in the latter age group thanks to discus thrower Thomas Smith.

Faith Harrison (younger sister of Lizzy) took silver in the 100m and 200m events for Under 13 Girls while Howard added to her medal collection as runner-up in the 70m hurdles and long jump in that age bracket.

Charlie Dickson (Under 20 Men javelin and shot), Nikolaos Tirchineci (Under 17 Men long jump and triple jump), Smith (Under 17 Men hammer and shot) and Ciaran Burke (Under 15 Boys hammer and javelin) were other athletes to take two silver medals.

Lottie Knights (Under 17 Women, 800m), Seb Darnell (Under 20 Men, 800m), Ella Blake (Senior Women, 800m), Katie Lawrence (Under 20 Women, 1500m), Toby Carroll (Under 13 Boys, 75m hurdles), Spencer Taylor (Under 17 Men, 400m hurdles) all won silver on the track.

Willow Bedding (Under 15 Girls, discus), Tamzin Digpal-Race (Under 15 Girls, hammer), Joel Thomas (Under 20 Men, high jump), Reed (Under 17 Women, long jump), Macy Taylor (Under 15 Girls, long jump) and Spencer Trewin (Under 17 Men, pole vault) also got in on the act.

Bronze medals went to Poppy Lyons (Under 17 Women, 100m), Jacob Preston (Under 15 Boys, 800m), Howard Croft (Under 15 Boys, 1500m), Spencer Taylor (Under 17 Men, 100m hurdles), Macy Taylor (Under 15 Girls, 75m hurdles), Martin Gardner (Senior Men, discus and shot), Carroll (under 13 Boys, discus), Luke Gardner (Under 15 Boys, hammer) Bedding (Under 15 Girls, hammer), Francesca McCarthy (Under 13 Girls, javelin), Carroll (Under 13 Boys, shot) and Jo Abel (Senior Women, triple jump).

And there was further success for Hunts AC at the Bedforshire County Championships last weekend.

Callum Stokes completed a medal brace at that event by winning the 400m and taking third place in the 200m at Under 20 Men level.

Three other Hunts AC members - Jessica Cooke (Under 17 Women, 300m), Francesca Riley (Senior Women, 400m) and Janice Amber (Under 20 Women, 400m) earned silver medals.

Hunts AC official Wayne DuBose said: "Our haul of 54 medals across the two county championships events is a reflection of not just the ability and focus of our athletes, but also the dedication of our coaches.

"Our membership has risen significantly over the past year and we're benefitting from the addition of lots of natural talent which will be nurtured over time.

"Hunts AC is without doubt a club on the rise and it is great to be a part of it."