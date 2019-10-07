The locals stretched their Division Five North-West (South) winning streak to three matches with success last Saturday.

A 63rd minute goal from Lucy Lumbers were enough to earn a 1-0 victory at Ely City 3rds with the Huntingdon lead being preserved by a terrific late save from goalkeeper Sue Patrick. That vital contribution helped to earn Patrick the player-of-the-match accolade.

Huntingdon 2nds now host fellow 100 per-cent starters Newmarket 3rds this Saturday in an early-season top-of-the-table clash.

The club's first team were without a fixture in Division Three North-West last weekend, but return to action with a trip to City of Peterborough 3rds this Saturday.