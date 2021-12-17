News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Young Huntingdon pool player ready for professional bow on TV

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:00 PM December 17, 2021
Luke Gilbert (left) with fellow Huntingdon pool star Dom Cooney.

Luke Gilbert (left) with fellow Huntingdon pool star Dom Cooney. - Credit: ADY GILBERT

Luke Gilbert has his eyes set on even better 2022 - a difficult task considering how well 2021 has gone.

The 21-year-old from Stukeley Meadows, Huntingdon, is the reigning 8-ball pool U23 world champion and captain of the England U23 team.

He goes into the new year as an Ultimate Pool professional and will battle it out with the world's best players ,with a number of competitions coming over the festive period and being shown live on BT Sport ,while the tour events will be on Freesports.

Gilbert said: "It's been a great year for me. I set out to turn pro for next year and a solid season as a challenger against top players meant I was able to achieve this.

"I would like to thank my sponsors, the Giggs group for supporting me and I am looking forward to testing myself against the worlds best in 2022."

He also competes in doubles with Dom Cooney, also from Huntingdon, who finished his first season on the Ultimate Pool pro series ranked eighth, meaning he will remain seeded in 2022.

"My main aim was to stay in the top 24 to retain my pro status for next year," said Cooney. "It's an exciting time to be involved with pool with what Ultimate Pool are doing with the TV exposure on Freesports and BT Sport.

"I'm also really pleased that Luke joins me as a pro for next year."

