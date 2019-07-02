The teenage ace continued his meteoric progress in the eight-ball game by capturing the Under 23 title in Blackpool last week. Gilbert beat Irish opponent Jordan Synnott 8-7 in the final after nervelessly producing a clearance in the deciding frame. Gilbert's latest success came 12 months after he won the junior crown and highlighted his standing as one of the sport's top talents. He had enjoyed smooth progress through the early rounds despite not hitting top form, but he upped the ante when blowing away reigning champion Cormac Kerr, of Ireland, in the semi-finals. That 7-2 triumph set Gilbert up superbly for the showpiece clash against Synnott. It was a tight affair with the two players locked together at 5-5 before Synnott opened up a two-frame cushion to move to brink of victory, but Gilbert hit back with a bang to clinch another world crown.