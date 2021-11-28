St Ives Town settle for a point after rush of blood to the head for Ben Heath

St Ives Town joint-manager Mike Ford will be happy with some parts of the performance away to Lowestoft Town. - Credit: CLIVE GEE/PA

A second successive 2-2 draw for St Ives Town will be seen as a point gained - but another day it could have been so much more.

The struggling Southern League Premier Division Central side have been showing signs of improved form in recent week and after being held to a point at home to Bromsgrove Sporting in the week, the equaliser coming in the third minute of stoppage time, Ives looked on course to improve their fortunes further at Lowestoft Town as they led 2-0 after 22 minutes.

Debutant Ethan Johnston had got the first on 19 minutes, the former Banbury United striker producing a lightning turn and shot that surprised the home goalkeeper.

And when Tyrone Baker scored a screamer to double Ives lead only three minutes later, there was nothing but smiles among the travelling support.

They had pressed for almost the remainder of the half but with stoppage time being played, Ives goalkeeper Ben Heath allowed a through ball to go through his hands and in his attempt to retrieve the situation, he barged Owen Murphy over, conceding the penalty and also receiving a red card for his troubles.

With no goalkeeper on the bench, Callum Milne picked up the gloves but his first act as the Ives stopper was to fish the ball out of the net, Kieran Higgs confidently putting the spot-kick away.

He made his first save six minutes after the restart, doing brilliantly to block Adam Sherwood's shot with his legs but was beaten on 64 by 16-year-old Lowestoft forward Josh Harvey from 15 yards.

But he produced heroics for the rest of the game, pushing a Higgs effort over the top, and when he was beaten, Brett Solkhon among others helped him out.

One final free-kick in the final minute was put harmlessly over the top and Ives can take plenty of positives from their first-half performance when they return to Westwood Road on Saturday to play Banbury United.

Eynesbury Rovers meanwhile lost 4-0 at home to Hinckley Leicester Road in the Premier Division South of the United Counties League while Godmanchester Rovers' game at Oadby Town in the same division was a victim of the weather.