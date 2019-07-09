The locals were powerless to stop Southern Section champions Lincolnshire in their final Adams Trophy outing.

Hunts were beaten on all five rinks as the visitors breezed to a 195-135 triumph at Sawtry BC. They finished third after winning three of their five outings this summer.

The clash against Norfolk was the final match to be officiated by Hunts treasurer Dougie Faux who steps down after serving the county for 27 years.

The Newton Trophy team gained revenge against Lincolnshire as they signed off on a high last Saturday.

A 168-138 verdict at Hemingfords BC provided a second victory of 2019 for the Hunts side.

Phil Walker, Alan Blackley and Malcolm Dudley skipped their rinks to success and those results were enough to earn overall glory.

The focus now shifts to county honours as the Hunts finals take place this Sunday at St Ives BC with men's, women's and mixed prizes up for grabs.

The semi-finals were played last weekend with the women in action at St Ives BC on Saturday, and the men and mixed events taking place at Ramsey BC the following day.

MATCH RESULTS

ADAMS TROPHY

Hunts 135, Lincs 195.

Hunts rinks: Albert Corn/John Hignett/John Waine (all Buckden) lost 20-31; Trevor Dighton (St Ives)/Dave Richardson (Papworth)/Robert Jepson (St Ives) lost 21-32; Andy Townsend/John Mitchley/Peter Reason (all Hemingfords) lost 27-29; Colin Bates (Papworth)/Steve Farrant (White Hart)/Matt Cooksey (Papworth) lost 16-44; David Peak (Hemingfords)/Brian Johnson (Papworth)/Ian Swannell (Somersham) lost 16-48; Mack May (Buckden)/Richard Stevens (White Hart)/Kevin Bowers (Sawtry) lost 22-24.

NEWTON TROPHY

Hunts 168, Lincs 138.

Hunts rinks: Sam Brugnoli (Huntingdon)/Barry Stevens (Somersham)/Phil Walker (Somersham) won 34-11; Graham Purse/Frank Johnson/Alan Blackley (all Needingworth) won 35-23; Adrian Cossey (Huntingdon)/Merv Rossin (Hemingfords)/Malcolm Dudley (Hemingfords) won 26-20; Steve Williams (Hemingfords)/Barry McCormick (Ramsey)/Richard Coles (Ramsey) lost 23-24; Stuart Hastings/Derek McCulloch/Owen Kennedy (Hemingfords) lost 31-32; Tony Aston (Hemingfords)/Iain Hamilton (Sawtry)/Richard Jolly (Hemingfords) lost 19-28.