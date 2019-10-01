Husband and wife, Andrew and Silvia Brown, and clubmate Richard Sage are off to do battle at the World Veteran's Championship in Egypt.

Andrew takes part in the 70+ Epee competition with Silvia competing for the 70+ Sabre prize. Sage is in the 60+ Foil section.

You may also want to watch:

All three locals are in the top three of the national rankings and had to battle through qualification events to earn their places on the world stage in Cairo from Saturday (October 5) to Friday, October 11.

They are no strangers to major success either. Sage struck gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2012 and the World Team Championships of 2015, while Silvia Brown is a former European champion and World silver medallist.

Husband Andrew's best result internationally is 15th at the World Championships in 2000, but he is fine form ahead of his Egyptian mission - a point proven when taking bronze at the Cambridge Open Air Epee event this year.

Huntingdonshire Fencing Club are welcoming new members with all equipment provided. Anyone aged 10 or above is welcome on their next beginners' course. Further information from www.huntsfencingclub.co.uk