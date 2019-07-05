The locals beat Norfolk 174-158 at Sawtry BC to take overall glory as the sides claimed three rink victories apiece.

The all-Hemingfords trio of Andy Townsend, John Mitchley and Peter Reason triumphed 33-20 with Trevor Dighton (St Ives), Robert Jepson (St Ives) and Dave Richardson (Papworth) gaining a 33-24 verdict.

Mack May (Buckden), Richard Stevens (White Hart) and Kevin Bowers (Sawtry) provided the other Hunts success by a 28-22 margin.

David Peak (Hemingfords), Bunny Johnson (Papworth) and Ian Swannell (Somersham) were beaten 28-33; Colin Bates (Papworth), Richard Foster (Papworth) and Steve Farrant (White Hart) were pipped 24-22; and the all-Buckden rink of Albert Corn, John Hignett and John Waine lost 30-35.

Hunts were beaten 168-156 by Norfolk in the Newton Trophy.

The locals provided two winning rinks as they slipped to defeat at Hemingfords BC.

Peter Hutchinson (Needingworth), Barry McCormick (Ramsey) and Richard Coles (Ramsey) triumphed 32-29 while the all-Needingworth line-up of debutant Graham Purse, Frank Johnson and Alan Blackley prevailed 26-25.

Tony Aston (Hemingfords), Adrian Cossey (Huntingdon) and Malcolm Dudley (Hemingfords) were pipped by a single shot - 26-27 - while the all-Hemingfords team of Stu Hastings, Merv Rossin and Richard Jolly went down 29-25.

Steve Williams (Hemingfords), Phil Walker (Somersham) and Barry Stevens (Somersham) were beaten 29-25 and the Rob Bradshaw (St Ives), Tony Dymond (St Ives) and Iain Hamilton (Sawtry) trio missed out 29-23.

The two Hunts teams complete their fixtures with home against Lincolnshire this Saturday. The Adams Trophy clash is again at Sawtry BC and the Newton Trophy fixture takes place at Hemingfords BC.

It's a busy weekend with the semi-finals of the Hunts county competitions taking place. The ladies events are on Saturday with the men and mixed matches being held on Sunday at Ramsey BC.