Jack Haycock's men had to settle for a runners-up finish after going down by 52 runs at champions Stamford Town in the winner-takes-all clash last Saturday.

The locals, who were without a number of key players, restricted their hosts to 200-8 but fell for 148 in reply.

"We're really disappointed not to have won the title as it was in our hands for virtually the whole season," said Haycock.

"But there is no doubt that Stamford deserved the win on Saturday and our congratulations go to them.

"Having five players missing due to weddings and holidays really hurt us, but I'm proud of the efforts that everyone has put in.

"It's been a brilliant first season as a club despite the act we didn't achieve our main objective in the end.

"I think there is still a chance of us being promoted depending on movement in other leagues and it is something we will take with both hands if it comes up."

A couple of early wickets for St Ives & Warboys bowler Chris Whitfield put Stamford in trouble at 24-2 early on and that became 49-4 after two more breakthroughs from Matthew Wells.

A Shaun Asplin scalp then reduced Stamford to 77-5 but a half-century from Tom Williams (58) and a valuable 31 from Scott Chamberlain helped the home side press on.

You may also want to watch:

Wells returned to take another wicket to finish with 3-37 while Michael Speed's 2-59 return included the prize scalp of Williams.

St Ives & Warboys' reply got off to the worst possible start with skipper Haycock departing for a duck, but a top-scoring 46 from fellow opener Speed had them moving in the right direction.

But no other batsman managed to get to 20 as they came up 52 runs short.

A terrific individual performance from Craig Leigh was not enough to save Huntingdon & District from a final-day derby defeat at Kimbolton.

Leigh spun his way to 5-22 as Huntingdon & District restricted their hosts to 156, but they fell 20 runs short when dismissed for 136 in reply.

The bulk of their runs were provided by middle-order men Steve Marsh (46) and Leigh (35) who were the only two Huntingdon & District batsmen to reach double-figures.

Hewa Atapattu (4-41) and Chris Gilthorpe (3-18) led Kimbolton to victory with the ball after prolific South African Abel Mokhuane top-scored with 41 in their innings.

Kimbolton end the campaign in sixth place with Huntingdon & District down in eighth.

A half-century from Ian Donald helped fellow locals Waresley secure fifth spot when signing off with a 32-run victory against Saffron Walden 2nds last Saturday.

Donald hit 55 as Waresley reached 158 before Gary Cole (3-27) was the pick of the bowlers with the visitors sent packing on 126.

Eaton Socon 2nds wrapped up third place in the inaugural Whiting & Partners Division Three campaign by beating bottom side Southill Park in a low-scoring final outing last Saturday.