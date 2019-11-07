It was a typically tight contest at Soke's indoor range at Alconbury Weald with each club fielding an 'A' team of six shooters and a four-strong 'B' side.

All competitors shot two scoring cards with a maximum possible score of 200 points and Soke claimed a convincing 1,166-1,138 victory in the 'A' clash.

It was much closer in the 'B' event with Soke prevailing by just three points.

The top Soke shooter was Neil Day with a score of 197.

The club's will meet again in Spring 2020 in a return fixture.

Anyone interested in taking up small bore shooting can visit the Soke Target Sports Club website at soke-tsc.co.uk