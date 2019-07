The teams who took part in the NFL Flag Championships finals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: SEAN RYAN NFL The teams who took part in the NFL Flag Championships finals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: SEAN RYAN NFL

Houghton County Primary School touched down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last week to triumph in the 2019 NFL Flag Championships.

They beat off competition from 11 other schools who had all booked their places in the final by winning regional tournaments earlier in the year.

And their reward is a trip to Florida in February, 2020 to represent the UK on the international stage in the Pro Bowl tournament.

Houghton County head coach John Johnson said: "It's been a thrilling experience for the kids to compete at the 2019 NFL Flag Championships at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It was a fantastic day meeting and competing with schools from all round the UK. It's made it extra special to come away with the victory.

"We can't believe we'll be travelling to Florida next year to compete at the Pro Bowl!"

Houghton County beat Welsh opponents Ysgol Gwynedd School, from Flint, 32-31 in an exciting final. Their successful squad was made up of Sam Trunche-Gordon, Ed Foster, Amy Foster, Aiden Mcdonnell, Micjael Adusei, Kasie Gray, Matthew Coggins, Isaac Axon-Huckle, Jamie Purdy, Tom Blackburn-Jones, Finlay Winter, Dylan Skinner, Luke Page, Felix Cleary.

The event was attended by eight current NFL players - Giovani Bernard (Cincinnati Bengals), Akiem Hicks (Chicago Bears), Tahir Whitehead (Oakland Raiders), Samson Ebukam (Los Angeles Rams), Johnathan Joseph (Houston Texans), Mario Addison (Carolina Panthers), DJ Chark (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - who will be starring in games being played at Tottenham later this year.

Defensive tackle Hicks was the honorary coach of the winning Houghton County team and the local pupils made a big impression on him.

Hicks said: "It is great that my team won and I loved every minute of working with the kids.

"They worked so hard and showed some serious skill - and they will remember playing in this amazing arena for a long time to come

"It's been fantastic for all of us players to be part of this year's NFL Flag Championships and I can't wait to return in October and play here with the Bears!"

The finals also featured schools from London, Leeds, Manchester, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Leicester, Glasgow and Tewkesbury.

NFL Flag Football is a non-contact form of the game where tackles are made by pulling off a flag which is worn by all players.