Austin cracked an unbeaten 84 as the local lads triumphed by nine wickets against Cambs at Ely.

Harry Richardson was the pick of the Hunts bowlers with 3-13 as they removed their hosts for 159 with captain Finn Moloney and Ryan Fowler also bagged two wickets apiece.

Austin then starred with bat and received fine support from Jairus Charles (44no) as Hunts cruised to glory with five overs to spare.