The local side thumped Haverhill 1sts 7-0 in a re-arranged Division Three North-West fixture last Saturday.

Five of the goals arrived from set-piece situations with work on penalty corners in training paying handsome dividends.

Captain Rebekah Bell hit four of the Huntingdon goals to earn the player-of-the-match accolade.

Cora Davies struck twice with Pam Begg also finding the net during a fine team performance.