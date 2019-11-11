The local talents impressed as they finished third out of five competing teams at Wellingborough last Saturday.

James Quinn completed a 100m breaststroke double as he took the honours in his 15yrs boys category and also triumphed in the open event.

Quinn was then a part of the victorious 4-50m freestyle relay team along with Luke Tunstall, Ewan Desborough and Joshua Bigwood in the 15yrs boys bracket.

Quinn, Tunstall and Desborough then teamed up with Daniel Moore for 15yrs boys 4-50m medley relay glory.

Chloe Butler was another multiple winner as she completed a 100m breaststroke double with 15yrs girls and open wins.

Butler also featured in the successful ladies open 4-50m relay squad along with Fran Crocker, Ciara Taylor and Cathy Thomson as they claimed freestyle and medley wins.

Taylor earned an individual success as well in the 15yrs girls 100m freestyle while Bethan Endicott won the 100m butterfly in the same section.

St Ives also gained six second places and took 11 third positions with their squad featuring Alexia Gilbert, Emily Quayle, Tessa Quayle, Marli Taylor, Max Lucas, Tom McNeill, Michael Wildin, Oliver Dickson, Amelia Dunn, Olivia Brown, Olivia Smith, Millie Taylor, Max Hearn, Connor Brookes, Alfie Everett, Harrison Greenwood, Alice Turner, Sian Woods, Tom Davis, Connor Thacker and Harry Everett.

They collected a total of 149 points - just one fewer than runners-up Biggleswade. Nottinghamshire club Sherwood Colliery were clear winners on 195.

City of Norwich 'B' were fourth with 136 while hosts Wellingborough brought up the rear with a 112 tally.