The local club are enjoying their 150th season and will mark the anniversary by hosting the MCC at Waresley Park (11.30am start). Cricket in the village dates back to 1869 when Edward Crawley, who was the tenant of Wood Farm at the time, obtained permission from Colonel Octavius Duncombe to use part of the venue for the sport. The first recorded game was against Gamlingay on July 27 of that year and the sport has been played ever since - with understandable interruptions for both world wars. There has been plenty of successes along the way in Huntingdonshire and Bedfordshire competitions, and the club is currently thriving at both senior and junior level. There are also plans to enhance the pavilion in the coming years. Chairman Andy Donald said: