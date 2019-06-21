The Waresley team of 100 years ago is pictured in 1919. Picture: SUBMITTED The Waresley team of 100 years ago is pictured in 1919. Picture: SUBMITTED

The local club are enjoying their 150th season and will mark the anniversary by hosting the MCC at Waresley Park (11.30am start).

Cricket in the village dates back to 1869 when Edward Crawley, who was the tenant of Wood Farm at the time, obtained permission from Colonel Octavius Duncombe to use part of the venue for the sport.

The first recorded game was against Gamlingay on July 27 of that year and the sport has been played ever since - with understandable interruptions for both world wars.

There has been plenty of successes along the way in Huntingdonshire and Bedfordshire competitions, and the club is currently thriving at both senior and junior level.

The Waresley team of 1976 pictured ahead of a clash against Buckden. Picture: SUBMITTED The Waresley team of 1976 pictured ahead of a clash against Buckden. Picture: SUBMITTED

You may also want to watch:

There are also plans to enhance the pavilion in the coming years.

Chairman Andy Donald said: "The club caters for all abilities with three senior teams and the colts section continues to grow with around 120 youngsters currently registered.

"We now boast an Under 15 side, two Under 13 teams, two Under 11 sides, two Under 9 teams and two all-girl teams playing at Under 11 and Under 13 respectively.

"Our plans for the future involve an extension of the pavilion which will see a new changing room built and the current ones increased in size.

"That will obviously need some serious financial outlay and any profit we make this year is going towards the building fund."

Admission and parking are free this Sunday for the clash against the MCC. Hot and cold refreshments will be available as well as a barbecue.