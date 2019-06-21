That is how a top-of-the-table Cambs & Hunts Premier League showdown against Sawston & Babraham at Peppercorn Lane (12.30pm) has been billed.

Eaton Socon and their visitors have both reeled of six successive victories in 2019 to turn the Whiting & Partners Division One title battle into a two-horse race.

Sawston & Babraham currently lead the way after picking up maximum points in every completed game, whereas Eaton Socon dropped five points for failing to bowl out bottom side Thriplow in a recent fixture.

"It's right up there with the biggest games we've had," said Socon captain Jonny Carpenter. "And we couldn't be more excited about it.

"There's no doubt in my mind we are capable of beating Sawston & Babraham, but we'll need all 11 men at their best in a good team performance to make that can happen.

"We play each other twice and it's pretty clear that results in these two games are going to be crucial as neither team has looked like slipping up in their other fixtures.

"The mood in the camp is very good, but we're not going to get carried away. It's just another game of cricket and what will be, will be."

Eaton Socon chairman Rob Ashwell is keen to ensure a good turnout for the mouth-watering clash.

He told the Hunts Post: "We are hoping for a big crowd and encourage all cricket fans in the town - and indeed the whole area - to come along and support the boys.

"Sawston are a good side and should be winning the league if the figures being banded around about what they are paying players are accurate.

"We don't feel under too much pressure as the goal for this season is simply to improve on what we achieved when finishing third last summer . . . and we're definitely doing that.

"Things are looking good for the whole club with the first team sitting second, the 2nds leading their league, two semi-finals in midweek cricket in the coming weeks and the junior section being strong from Under 9s all the way through to Under 19s.

"As a club we feel we are ready for the next step, but we're not sure at this stage whether or not there will be promotion to the East Anglian Premier League this season.

"But as a club we certainly want to play as high as we can."