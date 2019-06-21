That is how a top-of-the-table Cambs & Hunts Premier League showdown against Sawston & Babraham at Peppercorn Lane (12.30pm) has been billed. Eaton Socon and their visitors have both reeled of six successive victories in 2019 to turn the Whiting & Partners Division One title battle into a two-horse race. Sawston & Babraham currently lead the way after picking up maximum points in every completed game, whereas Eaton Socon dropped five points for failing to bowl out bottom side Thriplow in a recent fixture.