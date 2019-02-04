Elaine Livera of Hunts AC was the leading lady in the latest round of the Frostbite Friendly League. Elaine Livera of Hunts AC was the leading lady in the latest round of the Frostbite Friendly League.

The local club again triumphed at senior and junior level in the penultimate round of the series held at Bourne Woods, in Lincolnshire, last Sunday.

The consistent Jamie Hall led the adult challenge for Hunts AC – just as he had done in the four previous races – by taking second spot, completing the five-mile course in 27.15.

Darren Matthews (fifth, 29.20), team captain Ty Farrer (eighth, 29.33), Rod McKee (19th, 30.32), Ian Marshall (28th, 32.01), Ian Gallagher (30th, 32.11) and Richard Adamson (37th, 32.55) were their other scoring males.

But arguably the finest performance came from Elaine Livera who achieved a slice of Hunts AC history when becoming their first-ever runner to lead home the ladies in a Frostbite event.

She crossed the finish line in a time of 32.36 which earned her 35th position overall with Emma Musgrave (96th, 35.46) and Ieva Klavina (110th, 36.39) also impressing.

Riverside Runners remain in second place overall despite the St Neots club only managing fourth in the team standings on Sunday.

Sixth-placed Rodrigo Santos (29.26) was the pick of their runners with Joss Williams (11th, 29.49), Scott Barker (23rd, 31.35), Callum Nicholson (24th, 31.43), Edmund Bishanga (34th, 32.34), Kurt Sanders (38th, 32.58), Michael Ball (47th, 33.27), Emma Evans (142nd, 38.16), Danielle Hainsby (185th, 39.53) and Kirsty Middleton (208th, 41.18) their scoring runners.

BRJ are still third in the overall standings despite only finishing sixth on the day. Adrian Beer (seventh, 29.28) and James Orrell (12th, 30.06) were their leading lights.

Hunts AC provided four top-10 finishers as they took junior honours over one-and-a-half miles.

Ollie Mills (third, 8.45), Ciaran Burke (fifth, 8.52), Kyan Mayo (eighth, 9.00) and Markus Downhill (ninth, 9.01) all excelled with Caitlan Burke (57th, 10.49) the required female runner counting towards their team total.

Riverside Runners were fourth on the day and occupy the same position overall at junior level. Ben Joyce (sixth, 8.55), Joe Wilson (12th, 9.08), Aeden Lydon (26th, 9.55), Ethan Dowe (27th, 9.56) and Jasmine Williams (64th, 10.58) scored for them.

Dominic Pauley (13th, 9.22), Keelan Duffy (17th, 9.38) and James Newham (20th, 9.41) all ran well as BRJ took fifth spot at Bourne Woods but stay third overall.

Only a disastrous pair of results in the final round at Jubilee Park, in Huntingdon, on March 10 could now cost Hunts AC a title double.