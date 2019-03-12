Ty Farrer shows off the Frostbite Friendly League senior winners' shield for Hunts AC. Picture: SUBMITTED Ty Farrer shows off the Frostbite Friendly League senior winners' shield for Hunts AC. Picture: SUBMITTED

The local club continued their domination of the popular series by claiming senior and junior honours following the final round last Sunday.

It was a third victory in the past four years for the Hunts AC adult section, while their young stars captured the crown for the third year in succession.

“This is the second time in three seasons that Hunts AC has pulled off the Frostbite League double but it’s no less sweet,” said club organiser Wayne DuBose.

“The team spirit and camaraderie of both our juniors and seniors, combined with hard training and excellent coaching, are the reasons for our success. Long may it continue . . .”

The Huntingdon BRJ Run & Tri members who took part in the final round of the Frostbite Friendly League. Picture: SUBMITTED The Huntingdon BRJ Run & Tri members who took part in the final round of the Frostbite Friendly League. Picture: SUBMITTED

The juniors also completed a clean sweep of victories in all six rounds of the series for the second season running when triumphing in the 2018/19 finale at Jubilee Park, in Huntingdon.

But the seniors’ hopes of matching that feat were dashed when they were pushed back into second place on the day by host club BRJ.

Darren Matthews (3rd, 29.56), Tim Oliver (4th, 30.03), Ty Farrer (6th, 30.06), Dave Connell (16th, 31.01), Rod McKee (19th, 31.12), Ian Marshall (31st, 32.15), Richard Adamson (32.36), Kelly Crawford (128th, 37.17), Ieva Klavina (136th, 37.41) and Caroline King (155th, 38.56) were the scoring runners for the HUnts AC seniors.

Second-placed Oliver Mills led the junior challenge in a time of 8.09 with Jacob Preston (4th, 8.22), Ciaran Burke (6th, 8.32), Markus Downhill (9th, 8.38) and Issy Wilkins (11th, 8.40) providing able support.

BRJ’s victory on the day - their first at senior level since 2011 – was spearheaded by John Uff, who continued a fine run of form by taking second place in 29.45.

James Orrell (9th, 30.18), Josh Chapman (14th, 30.45), Rob Farrant (20th, 31.19), William Dales (35th, 32.46), Neil Jarvis (39th, 32.57), Chirag Godhania (48th, 33.30), Shelley Duffy (65th, 34.31), Sabrina Crothall (75th, 34.46) and Hanna Brickell (144th, 38.07) were their other scorers.

Those exploits helped BRJ to finish third overall in the senior standings – their highest placing in the league’s 30-year history.

They were fourth at junior level – the position they also occupied in the final round. Liam Conway was their star performer in third position in 8.20 with Dominic Pauley (12th, 8.43), Keelan Duffy (14th, 9.00), James Newham (24th, 9.24), and Freya Harris (92nd, 10.43) also contributing to the team tally.

Riverside Runners completed an all-local top three in the senior ranks by taking second place after finishing third in the Jubilee Park finale.

Joss Williams (13th, 30.40), Chris Butterworth (18th, 31.05), Callum Nicholson (22nd, 31.33), Neil Shorten (27th, 31.59), Edmund Bishanga (30th, 32.14), Piers Serjeant (45th, 33.14), Rob Parsons (68th, 34.33), Michael Ball (91st, 35.31), Claire Piper (129th, 37.17), Gemma Custerson (141st, 37.54), and Kirsty Middleton (214th, 41.41) scored for them.

Riverside were second on the day in the junior event to secure a third place overall. Joe Wilson (5th, 8.31), Scarlet Dalrymple (8th, 8.35), Tyler Parker (16th, 9.06), Ethan Dowe (2rd, 9.23) and Mike Sells (30th, 9.33) provided their team tally.