The local club's eight-strong team triumphed in the Equinox 24 race - a 24-hour relay held at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire.

Rob Farrant, John Uff, Shelley Duffy, Chirag Godhania, Andy Phillips, Marcela Gracova, John Spencer-Neill and Martin Dawe made up the successful BRJ squad who completed 31 of the 10km laps during the day-and-night slog.

They finished first out of a field of 113 entries in the 'large team' category and also took second place out of 909 teams overall.

Two Riverside Runners members finished in the top six at the Leighton 10 race.

Adam Harris took third in 1:02.38 and Piers Serjeant finished sixth in 1:04.00.